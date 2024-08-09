Indian-origin CEO gives free visas after Neeraj Chopra wins silver medal at Olympics

Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta had promised free visas to all Indians if Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Although the Indian athlete lost the gold in javelin throw to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, Nahta will go ahead with his promise. Indian-origin visa start-up CEO Mohak Nahta promised free visas for Atlys users if Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in the Paris Olympics. (X/@mohaknahta, Reuters)

In a LinkedIn post shared this morning, the Indian-origin founder of visa startup Atlys said he would go ahead with the original offer. Every person who had commented on his earlier post with their email address will today be able to avail a free visa to a country of their choice, he explained.

“I promised a free visa if we won gold. Today, it's clear—it's not the colour of the medal but our spirit that shines,” wrote Mohak Nahta. “To celebrate this achievement, I'm going ahead with our original offer of free visas for all Indians today.”

“People who commented with emails on my earlier posts will receive instructions over email from Atlys on how to redeem this offer shortly,” the CEO of Atlys added.

Take a look at Mohak Nahta's post:

On July 30, Nahta had promised a free visa to all Indians if Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. “Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us,” he had explained earlier, also clarifying that the offer would be applicable to all countries.

He also explained how people could avail the offer: “Drop your email in comments below and we will create an account for you with a free visa credit,” Nahta wrote.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem bested Chopra for the first time in their 11 face-offs to claim the Olympic gold medal with a sensational Games record of 92.97m on Thursday night.

Nadeem and Chopra, despite being fierce competitors on the field, are good friends off it. A few months back, when Nadeem made a social media appeal for funds to buy a quality javelin, Chopra was among those who stepped forward to offer their support.

(With inputs from agencies)