Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Indian-origin entrepreneur clears water from his balcony between Zoom meetings during Dubai floods

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 18, 2024 08:23 PM IST

The entrepreneur shared how he juggled a waterlogged balcony during the Dubai floods. His video has clocked more than 13 million views on Instagram.

Dubai was hit with heavy rain and thunderstorms this week, bringing the city to a standstill as streets turned into streams and everyday life came to a halt. As the flash floods hit the city, people quickly shared pictures and videos on social media platforms. Among those, a video of an entrepreneur balancing Zoom calls while simultaneously dealing with the flooding from his balcony went viral on social media.

Akash Mehta clearing water from his balcony and attending Zoom meetings. (Instagram/@mehta_a)
“Today was fun!” wrote Fable & Mane CEO Akash Mehta while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Mehta clearing his flooded balcony by dumping water on the streets. As the video progresses, he pours water on himself with a dustpan. Towards the end of the video, he can be seen attending a Zoom meeting on his laptop as he says he was late to join the call due to the water issue.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since then received more than 13.4 million views and continues to rise. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Dubai architects don’t provide stormwater drainage?” asked an individual.

Another added, “Watched on the repeat just for the twerk.”

“Lol. Didn’t expect this in Dubai,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Lmao balcony doesn’t drain on its own.”

“OMG. What floor are you?” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “My Zoom meeting was like this today.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

