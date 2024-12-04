Indian-origin Gen Z CEO backs Zepto's Aadit Palicha amid ‘toxic work culture’ debate

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, who has been at the centre of a debate on work culture after a viral claim on his company's work culture, has received support from a fellow Gen Z entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, whom he had quoted in a now-viral post. Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha (L) got support from Greptile CEO Daksh Gupta (R).

Daksh Gupta, the Indian-origin CEO in San Francisco, who received extreme backlash after he revealed that his employees are expected to work more than 14 hours a day, responded to Palicha's post on X.

On Wednesday, Palicha referenced Gupta's controversial stance in a post on X.

“I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors,” Palicha wrote on Wednesday morning. The startup founder credited the lines to Daksh Gupta, who had posted the same words last month after starting a heated debate on work culture at startups.

Minutes later, Gupta gave a single-word response to Palicha's post, showing his solidarity.

"Real," he said.

Aadit Palicha's post in response to viral Reddit claim?

A Reddit by an anonymous user, claiming to be a Zepto employee, accused the quick-commerce startup for allegedly fostering “toxic work culture". The user goes on to make several accusations against

HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the Reddit post. We have reached out to Zepto for a statement, and this report will be updated when the company responds.

Meanwhile, Gupta, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based AI startup Greptile, likened the intensity of his company's work culture to a "rocket launch".

"It's a rocket launch in some ways," the 23-year-old told NBC Bay Area on Tuesday.

Gupta emphasised that success is often a combination of hard work and luck. The former Amazon techie Daksh Gupta, who completed his schooling in Delhi, stirred up the debate on work-life balance last month with a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he said he reveals to candidates applying at his start-up that Greptile offers no work-life balance.