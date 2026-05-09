Indian-origin man reacts to remark about lacking Indian accent: ‘English doesn’t belong to group of people’

An Indian origin man has sparked a conversation online after responding to a comment about his English accent. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Sukhi, shared a video in which he addressed a question that read, “You’re literally the very first Indian I hear talking English without ‘the’ Indian accent.”

An Indian origin man’s video on accents and identity triggered discussion across social media. (Instagram/englishcoachsukhi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ‘His English has a Hindi tone’: Ranchi man slams Jaipur firm for rejecting friend over Indian accent)

Sukhi began his response by saying, “Let’s talk about it. Apart from my very first response being, ‘Have you never been on the internet?’ It’s quite an interesting response because it kind of shows how narrow our view of English can be.”

He explained that the comment reflected a common assumption that people of Indian origin are expected to speak English in a particular way. “There’s this assumption that because I look like this, I should have some kind of an Indian accent. There isn’t just one Indian sounding or looking accent,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sukhi further said that his way of speaking was shaped by his background as a child of immigrants. “This is literally what happens when you’re a child of immigrants. You’re born and raised in a country that isn’t of your heritage, you know?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhi further said that his way of speaking was shaped by his background as a child of immigrants. “This is literally what happens when you’re a child of immigrants. You’re born and raised in a country that isn’t of your heritage, you know?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that Indian voices in English exist across several countries, including the UK, Canada, the USA, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Kenya and Uganda. According to him, such comments show how limited some people’s exposure is to the many ways English is spoken around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that Indian voices in English exist across several countries, including the UK, Canada, the USA, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Kenya and Uganda. According to him, such comments show how limited some people’s exposure is to the many ways English is spoken around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There’s also this assumption that English should sound or look a particular way,” Sukhi said, adding that he had often faced comments such as, “Where are you from? What are you? Wow, your English is so good! You’re not really British, though, are you?”

He concluded by saying, “Yeah, English doesn’t belong to a group of people; it is truly global. And the idea that you need to sound native or look a particular way to be taken seriously is an inherited idea, and it’s outdated. Your voice doesn’t need to fit a mold to be valid, despite what the systems we’re in might suggest.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Let’s our expand our idea of what English sounds and looks like.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video drew several reactions online, with many users agreeing with Sukhi’s point. One user wrote, “This is such an important conversation.” Another said, “People really need to understand that accents are shaped by where you grow up.” A third commented, “English has never sounded just one way.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Indian tourist switches smoothly from Hindi gaalis to posh British accent after arrest. Viral video)

Another user wrote, “This is why representation matters.” Someone else said, “The comment he received shows how limited people’s worldview can be.” Another added, “Being Indian origin and British can exist at the same time.” One user also remarked, “Your accent does not decide your identity.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON