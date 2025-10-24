Indian tourist switches smoothly from Hindi gaalis to posh British accent after arrest. Viral video

Footage of an Indian tourist switching smoothly from Hindi curse words to a posh British accent has amused many on social media. The Indian tourist was arrested after he went on a foul-mouthed rant in Bangkok, waving a pistol-shaped lighter around to threaten passersby last week. The man has been charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance. (X/@__Amoxicillin_)

According to a report in the Bangkok Post, the man was identified as 41-year-old Sahil Ram Thadani. He was filmed walking in Siam Square soi 6, making loud noises and cursing bystanders in Hindi.

From Hindi to English

Thadani was arrested by police and taken to Pathum Wan police station after creating a ruckus in public. A video taken at the site of his arrest shows cops holding him down as he argued with a member of the public.

Where earlier the Indian tourist had been using distasteful Hindi curse words to intimidate strangers, his tone seemed to change after being arrested. While still seemingly sarcastic, he apologised to one offended bystander in a posh British accent.

“I’m sorry, sir. Sorry about the offence. Sorry sir, I apologise,” he chanted, switching smoothly from an Indian to a British accent. “Sorry, sir. I didn’t mean to offend you. Sorry my act has caused you a little…”

Watch the video here.

“Aced in British accent. Should be released in appreciation," wrote one viewer on the social media platform X. “Kya accent change hai,” another laughed.

Indian tourist arrested

Police say that Thadani consumed cannabis in Bangkok, Thailand, which led to hallucinations and sparked his strange behaviour.

Authorities confirmed that the gun-shaped object he was waving around was not a real pistol but a cigarette lighter. A police report revealed the man had previously been a director of three companies in India, all of which have since ceased operations.

