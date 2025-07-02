Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian-origin millionaire accused of using ChatGPT for tweet slams X user. Internet points to dead giveaway

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 02, 2025 01:09 PM IST

Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia was called out by a UK-based Indian-origin engineer for allegedly using ChatGPT for his tweet.

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia lashed out at an X user who accused him of using ChatGPT to write his tweets. However, other platform users soon started pointing out a specific structure in his tweet, which they claimed was a dead giveaway that it was written using AI.

Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia is accused of using ChatGPT for a tweet. (Instagram/@sabeerbhatia.official)
Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia is accused of using ChatGPT for a tweet. (Instagram/@sabeerbhatia.official)

It all started with a post by Bhatia, in which he wrote, “Indian politics hasn’t changed much since 1947. As long as parties want to ‘rule’ and people think they need to be ‘ruled’—not ‘served’—nothing will truly change.”

Also Read: ‘415 million Indians survive on 265/day’: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia’s scathing attack prompts brutal backlash

Vivek Mehrotra, an Indian-origin UK-based engineer, reacted to the post and accused Bhatia of using ChatGPT. “This is ChatGPT written, guaranteed,” Mehrotra wrote. Bhatia refuted the claim, saying, “How about my brain…. Just because you cannot think like me?”

At this point, another X user joined in and said, “He is sure because of two long dash— He is 100% sure but I am 1000% sure.” Mehrotra added, “That’s why I said.”

Take a look at the online conversation here:

Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia's interaction with X users. (Screengrab (X))
Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia's interaction with X users. (Screengrab (X))

Sabeer Bhatia often sparks controversy with his posts related to India. Multiple times, social media users, including Padma Shri Awardee and former CFO of Infosys Mohandas Pai, have criticised Bhatia for his tweets slamming India.

Also Read: Indian-origin millionaire Sabeer Bhatia called out for 'insensitive' tweet on Air India crash: 'What’s wrong with you?'

In one of his recent posts, he compared traffic between Bengaluru and the San Francisco Bay Area. “I know Bengaluru folks may call this negative… but the traffic here is INSANE. I ride the same distance on my bicycle in 1/3 the time in the Bay Area. How do people tolerate this every day?” he wrote.

Sabeer Bhatia is an Indian-American businessman who co-founded Hotmail, which was later acquired by Microsoft. He currently resides in USA.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian-origin millionaire accused of using ChatGPT for tweet slams X user. Internet points to dead giveaway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On