Indian-origin millionaire accused of using ChatGPT for tweet slams X user. Internet points to dead giveaway

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia lashed out at an X user who accused him of using ChatGPT to write his tweets. However, other platform users soon started pointing out a specific structure in his tweet, which they claimed was a dead giveaway that it was written using AI. Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia is accused of using ChatGPT for a tweet. (Instagram/@sabeerbhatia.official)

It all started with a post by Bhatia, in which he wrote, “Indian politics hasn’t changed much since 1947. As long as parties want to ‘rule’ and people think they need to be ‘ruled’—not ‘served’—nothing will truly change.”

Vivek Mehrotra, an Indian-origin UK-based engineer, reacted to the post and accused Bhatia of using ChatGPT. “This is ChatGPT written, guaranteed,” Mehrotra wrote. Bhatia refuted the claim, saying, “How about my brain…. Just because you cannot think like me?”

At this point, another X user joined in and said, “He is sure because of two long dash— He is 100% sure but I am 1000% sure.” Mehrotra added, “That’s why I said.”

Take a look at the online conversation here:

Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia's interaction with X users. (Screengrab (X))

Sabeer Bhatia often sparks controversy with his posts related to India. Multiple times, social media users, including Padma Shri Awardee and former CFO of Infosys Mohandas Pai, have criticised Bhatia for his tweets slamming India.

In one of his recent posts, he compared traffic between Bengaluru and the San Francisco Bay Area. “I know Bengaluru folks may call this negative… but the traffic here is INSANE. I ride the same distance on my bicycle in 1/3 the time in the Bay Area. How do people tolerate this every day?” he wrote.

Sabeer Bhatia is an Indian-American businessman who co-founded Hotmail, which was later acquired by Microsoft. He currently resides in USA.