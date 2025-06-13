Indian-origin millionaire Sabeer Bhatia called out for 'insensitive' tweet on Air India crash: 'What’s wrong with you?'

As India mourned one of its worst aviation disasters in a decade, Indian-origin millionaire and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia faced sharp criticism for a social media post that many described as “insensitive” and “ill-timed.” On Thursday afternoon, an Air India Dreamliner bound for London crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board. Sabeer Bhatia faced massive backlash for his post blaming systemic failures after the Air India crash.(Instagram/sabeerbhatia.official)

In the aftermath, Bhatia took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted,

"Do you really think the 4th largest economy in the world should still be having plane crashes due to systemic failures? Time to question what truly makes a nation great."

Check out the post here:

The post went viral, clocking over 2 million views and drawing nearly 3,600 comments — a vast majority of them slamming the entrepreneur for politicising a national tragedy.

Users call out Bhatia’s 'insensitivity'

Social media users criticised the timing, tone, and framing of Bhatia’s comment. One user responded, “Such an insensitive comment. Recently the US had a plane crash. Were you also this callous then?” Another user posted, “You’re mocking your own country while families haven’t even identified the bodies yet. What grudge do you hold against India?”

Several pointed out the global nature of aviation incidents, with one user referencing the recent Potomac River mid-air collision in the United States: “Was that a systemic failure too? Or is this scrutiny reserved only for India?”

“Plane crashes happen in every country. Air travel is still statistically the safest mode of transport. Your comment was unnecessary and disgraceful,” read another reaction. One user bluntly stated, “You’re losing every shred of respect. Playing politics during a national tragedy reveals your true agenda. Shameful.”

Others accused Bhatia of lacking empathy. “This isn’t about economy or systems. 241 people have died. Let the nation grieve,” one post said. Another urged him to “go and check the crash records of the country you live in now before pointing fingers.”

Crash claims former Gujarat CM, one survivor rescued

The Air India aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after takeoff, igniting a massive blaze. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the victims, BJP's state president confirmed.

Remarkably, one British national—40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh—survived. Rescued by locals, he was found limping near the wreckage and remains hospitalised in stable condition.