Indian-origin millionaire reveals she spent just $5,000 on her roka: ‘Wedding industry is out of control’

Indian-origin millionaire Simran Kaur has revealed that she spent less than 5,000 USD (or 4.2 lakh INR approximately) on her roka ceremony. Simran Kaur reveals how she managed to keep the cost of her roka ceremony down to just $5,000(Instagram/@girlsthatinvest)

New Zealand-based Simran Kaur is an optometrist turned investor, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, and the woman behind the popular ‘Girls That Invest’ podcast. In an Instagram post shared three days ago, Kaur revealed how she managed to keep the cost of her roka or engagement ceremony low.

Kaur said that she budgeted 10,000 NZD for the ceremony and managed to keep it under budget while ensuring her friends and family had a good time. She also urged other youngsters to be financially responsible while planning celebrations, saying that the wedding or engagement industry is “out of control”.

Simran Kaur’s roka budget

“How much money we spent on my rokha/engagement (as a millionaire),” she posted on Instagram before giving a breakup of her expenses.

Kaur revealed in her Instagram post that she spent $400 on her hair and makeup, $40 on mehendi, and $300 on her lehenga - an elaborate piece of occasionwear that she sourced from a wholesaler in India.

Her jewellery was artificial, costing only $39, while the venue cost was non-existent as the ceremony was held at her parents’ home.

Kaur also managed to keep the cost of decor down by using fake flowers instead of fresh ones. “We also hired a tent. My fiance’s family had tables we could use. As a result the decor was about 2-3k,” she revealed.

One of their biggest expenses was food. However, they did not serve alcohol and so managed to save there.

Investor’s advice

“The wedding/engagement industry is absolutely out of CONTROL and so many young couples feel pressure to take on debt, or drain their savings to capture a picture perfect event,” wrote the New Zealand-based millionaire investor.

“I genuinely think social media (and Pinterest!!!) plays a huge part in the pressure we put on ourselves.

“Here is a reminder that you can have a financially responsible and still lovely milestone event,” she added.

Her post has divided opinion on social media, with many taking umbrage at her use of the word “millionaire” to describe herself. On the other hand, dozens of people praised Kaur for preaching financial responsibility unlike many other influencers.