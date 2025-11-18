Indian-origin pregnant woman and unborn baby killed in BMW crash in Sydney, teen driver charged

A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman, who was 8 months pregnant, died along with her unborn child after being struck by a car in Sydney’s Hornsby suburb, Australian authorities said, as per a report by 9 News. Dhareshwar was just weeks away from giving birth to her second child. (Instagram/@indiansinsydney)

The victim, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, was walking with her husband and their 3-year-old son on Friday when the fatal crash occurred. She was just weeks away from giving birth to her second child.

According to a report by 9 News, the New South Wales Police said that a Kia Carnival had slowed down to allow the family to cross the footpath. At that moment, a BMW sedan driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu allegedly collided with the Kia, causing it to surge forward and hit Dhareshwar with force.

Emergency services arrived promptly, and paramedics treated her at the scene before she was rushed to Westmead Hospital. But despite efforts, both Dhareshwar and her unborn baby could not be saved.

NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner David Driver described the crash as “very confronting” for first responders. “It’s particularly tragic when people pass away and indeed when there’s children involved,” Driver said, adding, “This is a terrible, terrible story.”

Police investigation ongoing

Papazoglu was taken to the hospital for mandatory testing and later released. After police reviewed dashcam footage of the incident, officers arrested him shortly after in Wahroonga.

The 19-year-old was taken to Hornsby Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving (occasioning death) and causing loss of foetus - death of a pregnant woman, according to reports.

The 48-year-old man driving the Kia Carnival was unharmed. Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.