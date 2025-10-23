18-year-old Indian-origin student dies of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in Dubai

An 18-year-old Indian expat student, Vaishnav Krishnakumar, died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai on Tuesday, just a day after Diwali. According to a report by Gulf News, the teenager, who was a UAE Golden Visa recipient and a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, collapsed in Dubai International Academy City during Diwali celebrations. Vaishnav was a UAE Golden Visa recipient and a first-year BBA Marketing student. (Linkedin/Vaishnav Krishnakumar)

Vaishnav was rushed to a hospital but was declared “dead on arrival due to cardiac arrest,” his family told Gulf News. The Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further tests.

According to the family, Vaishnav had no known underlying heart conditions. He was disciplined about fitness and maintaining a balance between mental and physical well-being.

Vaishnav is survived by his parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, and his younger sister, Vrishti. The family, originally from Kerala, is completing repatriation procedures to fly his body home for the funeral.

Academics achievements

Vaishnav completed his schooling at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, where he served as Head of School Councils and was President of both the Model United Nations Club and the OIS Debating Society. He scored an impressive 97.4% in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2024-25, receiving a full 100/100 in Marketing and Entrepreneurship. He was awarded the UAE Golden Visa for students with academic distinction.

Beyond academics, the teenager created social media content on financial literacy, lifestyle discipline and fitness, and completed internships with multiple firms in Dubai. He had hoped to become an entrepreneur one day, the outlet reported.

Tributes from university and school community

In a statement to Gulf News, Middlesex University said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a valued member of our student community. Vaishnav was an exemplary student, respected for his academic contributions and admired for his kindness, humility, and the warmth he brought to those around him.”

“His loss has deeply affected our entire community, and he will be remembered with great fondness and respect. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Krishnakumar family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them, and we remain committed to offering any support we can,” the statement added.

GEMS Our Own Indian School also issued a circular informing parents of the loss.

“Vaishnav was dearly loved by his teachers and peers. He was a compassionate student who guided and supported many of his schoolmates and was truly a star pupil. The entire school community is deeply grieved by this loss and are mourning,” the statement.

The school has also postponed Pink Day, the Family First Carnival, and upcoming Open House events as a mark of respect.