Indian man who helped countless people land UAE jobs returns after 51 years, greeted by roaring busload of people

An Indian expatriate from Kerala, who spent over five decades in the United Arab Emirates assisting thousands with employment visas and personally guiding dozens from his hometown into jobs, has now returned home. The man, identified as Thayyil Abdul Gafoor, received a grand welcome as a roaring busload of people greeted him in Kerala, a moment that has since gone viral. The Indian expat known as the ‘real-life Gafoor’ left UAE after decades of helping jobseekers and received a grand welcome in Kerala.(Instagram/siyotechtravel )

Check out the clip here:

Fondly called the ‘Real-life Gafoor’

Thayyil Abdul Gafoor, 64, is widely known as the “real-life Gafoor” among Malayalis, a name earned for his generosity in securing jobs for others. The title draws a contrast with the fictional conman Gafoor from the 1980s Malayalam cult comedy classic Nadodikkattu.

According to a Gulf News report, Gafoor bid farewell to Dubai last week after multiple parties organised by his friends and colleagues. Upon arrival at Calicut International Airport, he was greeted by a surprise reception. A busload of well-wishers shouting slogans rented a state-run KSRTC bus to carry him to his village, Maruthinchira, in Malappuram district.

A celebration fit for a local hero

As Gafoor entered his village aboard the bus, an escort vehicle announced through loudspeakers, “Our own Gafoorka has landed.” His arrival was marked by a drum ensemble, followed by a public reception attended by local officials and residents. A tribute video highlighting his life’s journey was also screened.

The reception was organised by members of his neighbourhood group, the KKB Group, to honour the man who, unlike his on-screen namesake played by the late comedian Mamukkoya, truly changed lives.

‘It is all thanks to Dubai’

Speaking from Maruthinchira, Gafoor told Gulf News he was overwhelmed by the grand welcome. “It is all thanks to Dubai,” he said. “I reached heights that I had never imagined I would because of Dubai’s generosity. If anyone’s life has changed because of me, it is all thanks to Dubai. I have only been a catalyst.”

He added, “I am always grateful to Dubai and the UAE for providing livelihood to not just me, but millions of Indians, especially those from Kerala. In my case, it is the fourth generation that is calling the UAE home now.”

Looking ahead in Kerala

Community members said Gafoor personally helped dozens from his town with paperwork and references for employment in Dubai. While he admitted he never kept count, he credited his wife of 45 years for connecting many job seekers through her network.

Now back in Kerala, Gafoor plans to enjoy his homeland, reconnect with people, and oversee a company producing Arabic breads, which he had started 15 years ago. “I’ve spent a lifetime building a career and helping others. Now it’s time to explore life in Kerala,” he said.