Indian-origin techie reveals 6 takeaways from her first 6 months working at Google

An Indian-origin software engineer working at Google in New York has shared six lessons she learned from her six-month journey at the tech giant. An Indian-origin Google techie shared key lessons from her first six months.(LinkedIn/Aashna Doshi)

Aashna Doshi, who completed six months in the role, took to LinkedIn to reveal her biggest takeaways, striking a chord with several professionals in the tech industry. Her post, titled '6 Months at Google, 6 Things I’ve Learned So Far,' has since gone viral, with many users resonating with her insights.

(Also read: Indian-origin techie reveals game-changing interview strategy, Google reacts)

Imposter syndrome is real - but so is growth

Doshi admitted that stepping into a team of senior engineers was initially overwhelming. She struggled with imposter syndrome but soon realised that asking questions was key to growth. “The smartest engineers I’ve met are also the most generous with their knowledge,” she wrote.

Building community matters

Despite the fast-paced environment, Doshi emphasised the importance of building a support network. She found comfort in women’s groups at Google, student panels, and even a poker club. According to her, these connections made a significant difference in her journey.

Coffee chats are underrated

One of Doshi’s golden rules is never to stop networking. She makes it a habit to schedule at least one or two informal coffee chats weekly, which have provided her with invaluable career advice and unexpected opportunities.

Ownership mindset is key

Success at Google, according to Doshi, is not just about completing tasks but about thinking critically, proposing ideas, and taking ownership. Working in privacy and security, she realised how even minor contributions could have a major impact.

Communication over code

While coding skills are crucial, Doshi highlighted that strong communication skills set engineers apart. “Learning how to present ideas in cross-team discussions has been a game-changer,” she wrote.

Tech moves fast - so keep learning

Doshi acknowledged that the learning never stops in the tech industry. “Whether it’s new security challenges, evolving best practices, or refining my own skills, I’ve learned to embrace being a student, always,” she shared.

Check out the post here:

Users react to the post

Doshi’s post drew significant engagement, with many users expressing gratitude and sharing their own experiences.

One user commented, “I agree and I told myself this year I will do more Coffee Chats they Are Underrated! I am pivoting into tech as a full stack from the bottom, and I am currently learning Python but I love that many people in Tech are sharing their experiences and give tips! So thank you and congrats being at Google. Google is on my list of working at in the near future.” Another said, “As someone new to the tech world, these insights are invaluable.” A third added, “Love the emphasis on communication skills – so underrated in engineering.”

(Also read: Google techie reveals 7 must-know topics to clear screening round: 'I got rejected twice...')

Others praised her perspective, with one writing, “Your post is a reminder that growth comes from being uncomfortable.” Another user noted, “The ownership mindset is so important – great takeaway!” while another added, “Tech changes fast, and this post captures the reality perfectly.”