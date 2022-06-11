Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s first virtual influencer Kyra clocks 1 lakh followers on Instagram

India's first virtual influencer Kyra has clocked more than one lakh followers on Instagram. 
India's first virtual influencer Kyra has clocked more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram. (kyraonig/Instagram)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 03:47 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Virtual influencers are becoming quite popular all over the world these days as people are beginning to accept the concept of a virtual world. India has also jumped on the bandwagon with its first virtual influencer, Kyra, launched in December 2021. Kyra has now crossed one lakh followers on Instagram and thanked her followers for the feat.

In a post shared two days ago, Kyra wrote, “100,000! I could have never imagined so many people would choose to follow me when I started. The last 5 months have been a beautiful chaotic journey. Thank you to all those who have joined me on this ride. Watch this space as there is still a lot more to come.” Kyra also shared a photo of herself sporting a blue shirt and looking at the camera with her head in her hand. The post has received more than 10,000 likes so far.

“Are you a human or a robot? You look absolutely gorgeous!!!” commented an Instagram user. “I recently came to know about this unique account. Great to see you reaching heights. Congratulations,” wrote another.

Kyra’s Instagram bio says that she is India’s first Meta-influencer living in Mumbai. She has also written dream chaser, model and traveller in her bio.

Kyra is a creation of Himanshu Goel, business head at Top Social India. He has been leading the project since its ideation in 2020.

What are your thoughts on this unique concept?

