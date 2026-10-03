IndiGo cabin crew member bakes cake for captain’s last flight: ‘Made my heart so full’

An IndiGo crew member turned her captain’s last flight into a special farewell with a cake she made herself. A video of the sweet gesture shows her preparing the cake during the flight before surprising the captain with it. The wholesome moment has since caught the attention of social media users, who praised the crew member for the thoughtful farewell.

Crew member bakes cake on flight

IndiGo captain cuts cake during his last flight. (Instagram/@ashu_yadwade12)

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The video was shared by Ashu Yadwade on social media with the caption, “Baked a cake for our captain’s last flight, and seeing everyone enjoy it made my heart so full.”

In the clip, Ashu can be heard saying, “I’m no chef, but let’s try this.” She is then seen crushing chocolate biscuits into a tray before adding more crushed cookies, cocoa mix and sugar. She adds butter and milk to the mixture and tops it with chopped almonds.

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{{^usCountry}} After cooking the cake, Ashu gives it to her co-crew members to taste. They appear to enjoy it and praise her creation. She then makes another cake after the first one turns out well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After cooking the cake, Ashu gives it to her co-crew members to taste. They appear to enjoy it and praise her creation. She then makes another cake after the first one turns out well. {{/usCountry}}

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Towards the end of the video, Ashu presents the cake to the captain, who cuts it as the crew members celebrate the special occasion together.

Watch the full video below:

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Internet reacts to sweet gesture

The video has received several reactions from social media users, with many reminiscing about their own experiences while flying.

“Ah, I miss these times from flying. Keep enjoying, guys, and fly safe,” one person commented.

“Was it like a brownie? Good idea, though,” another user asked.

“Yummiest cake I’ve had on board,” a third person wrote.

“Gonna bake this on my flight, for sure,” another commented.

“Bake it for me also,” one person joked.

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“Oh man! Please be my cabin crew. Find me and serve me, please,” another user wrote.

“This is so cute,” a comment read.

One user, however, raised a question about the preparation, writing, “Everything was fine, but I’m curious. Since sharp objects aren’t permitted on board, even for catering, how were the almonds chopped during the flight?”

Another joked, “The rows close to the kitchen be like, damn, that wasn’t on the menu.”