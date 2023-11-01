IndiGo flight attendant calls Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along ‘cute,’ his witty response will leave you in splits

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, recently travelled from New Delhi to Kolkata when he received a note from a flight attendant. The minister took to X to share a picture of a note that he received and also shared a hilarious caption with it. Expectedly, many shared their thoughts after reading the note.

A picture of the note that Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along received on his way to Kolkata from New Delhi. (X/@AlongImna)

“Aasaan bhasha mein mereko phone number nahi diya [In simple language, I was not given the phone no],” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a picture on X. The text on the note reads, “Dear sir. It was nice having you on flight 6E (513) DEL-CCU. You were looking so cute as you always do. I should have given you my phone number but we have the same ‘surname,’ so we are basically ‘brothers and sisters’. Thank you for flying with IndiGo.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by the Nagaland Minister here:

The tweet was shared on October 31. It has since accumulated over 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“You have a very cute personality sir, genuinely,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Ohh no, better luck next time.”

“Ohh that’s bad. Keep travelling sir,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “At least for Raksha Bandhan she should have given [the number].”

“Keep looking cute,” wrote a fifth.

