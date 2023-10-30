‘Tons of memories’: Anand Mahindra’s nostalgic post as kaali peeli taxis bow out after 60 years

Mumbai’s iconic Kaali-Peeli taxis, long synonymous with the city, will no longer be seen on the streets from today, October 30. This change is to pave the way for newer car models and app-based cab services in the financial capital of the country. As the iconic Premier Padmini Taxis go off roads today, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an emotional tweet to bid farewell to these taxis that ‘carried tons of memories’ for him. Mumbai's iconic kaali peeli taxis will go off roads today. (X/@anandmahindra)

“From today, the iconic Premier Padmini Taxi vanishes from Mumbai’s roads. They were clunkers, uncomfortable, unreliable, noisy. Not much baggage capacity either. But for people of my vintage, they carried tons of memories. And they did their job of getting us from point A to point B. Goodbye and alvida, kaali-peeli taxis. Thank you for the good times,” wrote Anand Mahindra on X, along with a picture of a taxi.

Take a look at the tweet here:

The tweet was shared on October 30. It has over 4.1 lakh and 7.8 lakh likes since then. A few even retweeted his tweet and posted comments.

Check out how people reacted to Mahindra’s tweet:

“They had the best gear levers on steering though. Was a vibe,” posted an individual.

Another added, “They may have been clunkers, but they were a part of Mumbai’s charm and nostalgia. End of an era, but the memories they carried will forever stay in people’s hearts.”

“Hi, I’ve always admired the iconic Premier Padmini. Any plans or thoughts on reviving this classic model? It would be amazing to see it, with modern features, on the roads again,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Really will miss this and the red double decker a lot. It defined Bombay and also India in many ways.”

“The drivers were: Your Google - Your Google Map - Your city guide - Your source for incredible stories - And sometimes, a soul-stirring conversation buddy. Oh yes, a ton of memories!” remarked a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Tons of memories and a heart full of emotions! With a heavy heart, will miss you dearly.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON