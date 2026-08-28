IndiGo flight attendant surprises father on his birthday, welcomes him aboard: ‘He had no idea I was on his flight’

A heartwarming video of an IndiGo flight attendant surprising her father on his birthday has captured attention on social media. The moment became even more special as her father had no idea that his daughter would be part of the cabin crew on his flight.

An IndiGo crew member surprised her father on his flight, where he saw her in uniform for the first time. (Instagram/shwetaaa.pandey)

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Taking to Instagram, the flight attendant, Shweta Pandey, shared a video showing her welcoming her father aboard the aircraft while dressed in her IndiGo uniform.

As her father entered the plane, Pandey greeted him warmly before bending down to touch his feet. The unexpected gesture appeared to leave him pleasantly surprised as he realised that his daughter was working on the same flight.

The video captured the father-daughter moment as Pandey welcomed him with a smile, while her father looked visibly delighted by the surprise.

(Also read: IndiGo flight attendant dresses up mother in her uniform, heartwarming video wins internet)

‘Decided to surprise my father on his birthday’

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the video read, “Decided to suprise my father on his birthday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the video read, “Decided to suprise my father on his birthday.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing more details about the moment in the caption, Pandey revealed that her father had been completely unaware that she would be on board his flight.

“And he was unaware of the fact that I am in his flight. Also he saw me in uniform for the first time in person,” she wrote.

The surprise therefore marked more than just a birthday celebration. It was also the first time her father got to see her dressed in her professional uniform in person, making the encounter particularly memorable for both of them.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The post has since drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom described the interaction as a touching father-daughter moment.

(Also read: Man shares emotional moment after seeing sister work as IndiGo flight attendant: ‘She never gave up on her dream’)

One user wrote, “Such a beautiful father-daughter moment.” Another said, “His reaction says it all.” A third commented, “This must have been so special for him.”

Others also appreciated the thoughtful surprise. “What a lovely birthday surprise!” one person wrote, while another added, “Such a proud father moment.” Summing up the sentiment around the video, another user commented, “This is incredibly wholesome.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)