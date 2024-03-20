IndiGo passenger’s impromptu eye mask hack may fail to impress you but will make you chuckle

A widely circulated photo on X (formerly Twitter) shows an Indigo passenger ingeniously repurposing the airline's headrest cover as an eye mask of sorts while taking a nap during the flight. As expected, the photo has amused users, who have made hilarious comments in response. The Indigo passenger wore a pair of spectacles over the headrest cover. (X/@outofofficedaku)

“Indigo now provides free eye mask for all their economy seat passengers,” wrote an X user whose handle is named Backpacking Daku, sharing the photo. The passenger is seen covering his eyes with the white headrest cover which has the Indigo logo. Not just that, he wore a pair of spectacles over the small white sheet, thus not letting it slip down his face.

Other male passengers could be seen setting next to the man as well as behind him.

One of the X users who saw the photo wondered if the man would have caught germs from the thin cover which is meant for a passenger to rest their head.

“The only thought is all the germs he will inherit to be passed on to others. Why are we like this?

“In today’s episode of India is not for beginners,” wrote Naveen Gujar.

A couple of others noted the indomitable “jugaad” spirit of India, referring to the people’s innovative and adaptable nature.in general.