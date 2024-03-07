IndiGo passenger on Bengaluru-Bhopal flight stunned to find cushionless seats, airline says this...

Yavanika Raj Shah, an X user travelling with IndiGo from Bengaluru to Bhopal, was shocked to find missing cushions on two seats. Later, Shah shared about the incident on the microblogging platform with a sarcastic remark. She also added a picture of the cushionless seats. After the post went viral, the airlines also responded to it. Snapshot of the seats without a cushion on an IndiGo flight. (X/@yavanika_shah)

"Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465," wrote Shah in the caption of the post. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger smokes 'beedi' onboard Delhi-Mumbai flight, then this happened)

The image she shared shows two seats without any cushions on them.

This post was shared just a day ago on X. Since being posted, it has garnered over seven lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has close to 8,000 likes and numerous comments.

IndiGo also took to the comments section and wrote, "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required. We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers." (Also Read: IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said)

Many others also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Saw a similar seat while flying Indigo from Mumbai to Indore last week. They fixed the cushion only after the actual passenger turned up. Maybe they are facing cushion shortage and using it as per demand!"

A second joked, "What fee does one have to pay to book such a therapeutic seat with an acupressure facility."

"Do you still need to 'fasten your seat belts,'" commented a third.

A fourth said, "Indigo has really declined in services over the past couple of years."