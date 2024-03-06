IndiGo passenger smokes 'beedi' onboard Delhi-Mumbai flight, then this happened

A 42-year-old passenger of an IndiGo flight was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for smoking a beedi (cigarette) onboard, reported news agency PTI citing officials. Police said the incident took place on a Delhi to Mumbai flight, where the passenger allegedly smoked a beedi inside the aircraft's restroom. The strong scent of the beedi aroused suspicion among the crew, leading to a thorough search. (File)(Reuters)

Upon being alerted to the incident, the IndiGo flight crew promptly intervened and stopped the passenger. After landing at the Mumbai airport, the passenger was handed over to the police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The strong scent of the beedi aroused suspicion among the crew, leading to a thorough search. It was then discovered that a passenger inside the restroom was indeed smoking. Upon investigation, the accused admitted to the act, resulting in a case filed against them under section 336 of the IPC and Aircraft Act. The individual is presently in judicial custody, confirmed the police.

This is not the first instance of a passenger being apprehended for smoking cigarettes onboard a flight.

In a similar incident occurring in August last year, a male passenger was found smoking inside the restroom of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight en route from Dubai.

Following an inquiry, a partially burnt cigarette was found in the lavatory, prompting the crew to question the passenger about his actions after he handed them a lighter and a pack of cigarettes.

The incident prompted immediate action from the flight crew, who reported the matter to Mumbai's Sahara police station upon landing.

According to officials, after the flight arrived in Mumbai, a case was registered at Sahar Police Station under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering the lives or safety of others, as well as Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules.

In March 2023, another passenger was apprehended at Bengaluru airport after being caught smoking on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. The cabin crew discovered a cigarette in the dustbin, leading to her arrest and subsequent registration of a case for endangering the lives and safety of fellow passengers.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)