IndiGo passengers erupt in cheers as pilot announces Chandrayaan-3 landing mid-flight

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 26, 2023 04:54 PM IST

A video posted on X opens to show an IndiGo flight full of passengers. Soon, the pilot is heard saying that he has a special announcement to make.

A video of the moment a pilot announced about Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing mid-flight was shared online. The clip captures how the entire flight erupts in cheers upon hearing that India has achieved this historic feat.

The image is from an IndiGo flight where the pilot announced about successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. (X/@ChhaviLeekha)
The image is from an IndiGo flight where the pilot announced about successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. (X/@ChhaviLeekha)

X user C Lekha posted the video. “A lot has already been said about #Chandrayaan-3 and yet this share is about the immense pride that everyone on @IndiGo6E felt whether on ground or in the air… our captain’s announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment,” she wrote.

The video opens to show the passengers inside the flight. Within moments, the pilot’s voice is heard as he goes on to say how Chandrayaan-3 safely landed on the moon. As soon as he finishes his announcement, the passengers and the crew members erupt in cheers.

Take a look at this video of the IndiGo flight:

The video was shared on August 25. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 24,000 views. Additionally, the share has collected over 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this flight video?

“This gave me goosebumps!” wrote an X user. “The Indian with bandages in his hand, claps for the country,” added another. “The guy who has a hand injury,” posted a third along with heart emoticons.

