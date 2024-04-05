IndiGo pilot flies grandfather for the first time: ‘I travelled on his TVS many times, now my turn to give him a ride'

Heartwarming scenes unfolded on an Indigo flight from Chennai to Coimbatore recently, when the pilot announced that his grandparents and mother too were among the passengers on that flight. Indigo pilot Pradeep Krishnan had flown his mother and grandmother on their first flight in 2018. (Instagram/capt_pradeepkrishnan)

Pradeep Krishnan, a pilot with Indigo, who regularly posts snippets of his aviation journey on Instagram, shared the heartwarming moment of him welcoming his family on the flight.

Making a special announcement before take-off, Krishnan addressed the passengers.

“Very happy to announce that I have my family travelling with me. My taatha, paati, Amma are sitting in the 29th row. My grandfather is flying with me today for the first time,” he told the passengers in a mix of Tamil and English.

“I have travelled in the backseat of his TVS50 so many times, now it is my turn to give him a ride.”

His mother could be seen wiping her tears.

The pilot encouraged passengers to say a “hi” to his grandfather, who stood up at his seat and folded his hands to greet everyone in the cabin. The passengers who witnessed the touching moment applauded.

Watch the wholesome video here:

"The biggest flex of mine. Flying your family and friends is every pilot’s dream," Krishnan wrote on Instagram, sharing the video.

The moment struck a chord with social media users.

"They are so proud of you, Pradeep," Tamil TV show host Anitha Sampath wrote in comments.

"The best thing seen on Instagram after very long time," another user wrote.

Pradeep Krishnan had flown his mother and grandmother on their first flight in 2018, a video of which was viral and touched a chord with the internet.

Before taking off, the pilot walked up to his mother and grandmother seated on the flight and sought their blessings by touching their feet. Krishnan’s mother and grandmother had reportedly vowed not to travel on a plane until the pilot himself could fly them. The flight from Chennai to Singapore was their first and they waited six to seven years for the opportunity.