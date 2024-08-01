Indigo’s cheerful announcement of flight disruptions due to Delhi rain doesn't amuse X

Indigo warned its customers of potential flight disruptions due to heavy rainfall in Delhi with an uncharacteristically cheerful social media post. “We have a special announcement straight from the heavenly skies! The rain gods have decided to shower Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we’re expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night,” the low cost airline announced, urging passengers to check their flight status before reaching the airport. Indigo's cheerful announcement found few takers on social media. (AFP File Photo)

The cheerful tone of Indigo’s message did not sit well with customers who worried about flight delays and cancellations amid record rainfall in the national capital.

“Passengers are inconvenienced. That cheers you up Indigo?” asked X user Kartik.

Abhishek Baxi wrote: “Easy, tiger! Never has someone announced flight delays with so much cheer.”

“Why is IndiGo6E announcing likely flight delays with so much cheer and enthusiasm? Interns on the job? Is (aviation) experience of no value?” wondered journalist Jagriti Chandra.

Some people blamed the airline's social media manager.

Faisal Farooqui, CEO of MouthShut.com, asked Indigo to adopt a more formal tone while dispensing bad news. “Dear Indigo - Sometimes it’s ok to be formal and business like. Everything doesn’t have to be fun. Fire your SM person,” he wrote.

“Please reconsider your new social-media hire,” another X user advised the airline.

At least one social media user fired shots by asking why Indigo bothered to announce flight delays due to rain when it normally doesn't fly on time either.

Delhi rainfall

Delhi NCR was inundated with heavy rainfall yesterday which paralysed regular life in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “red alert” late in the day, saying that clouds had converged over Delhi from all directions.

Residents have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel on the city’s waterlogged roads. Meanwhile, both government and private schools will also remain shut today.

Hundreds of Delhiites took to social media to share visuals of flooded homes and waterlogged roads.