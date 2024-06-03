IndiGo ground staff protects passengers from rain in the most heartwarming way. Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, IndiGo's ground staff was seen standing with umbrellas to protect the passengers from getting wet in the rain. This incident took place in Dimapur airport, Nagaland. A video of the same was shared on social media, and it went viral. Snapshot of the staff standing with umbrellas.

The clip shows a group of IndiGo staff, each holding an umbrella, standing in a queue. The passengers can be seen quickly walking under the umbrellas and then onto a bus, a testament to the collective effort and dedication of the IndiGo team.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This video was shared on Instagram by Gloria Sangram. In the caption of the post, she expressed her gratitude, "Great job @indigo.6e staffs. It was raining on 28th May 2024 while I was travelling to Delhi, and when we were getting onto the bus and flight, this kind of gesture attracted my eyes and heart. I am truly grateful for the good work done by the indigo ground staff of Dimapur."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes.

Earlier, another heartening moment onboard an IndiGo flight went viral. An artist sketched an air hostess in mid-air and gave her the artwork; the lovely exchange was captured on camera. You will be astounded by the flight attendant'sattendant's sweet and heartfelt reaction upon receiving the sketch. The video of the same was shared by ilustrator Sumouli Dutta.

As Dutta shared the video, in the caption, she wrote, "I just did this for the very first time. I always draw strangers but never share with them because I am a very shy and introverted person. But this beautiful, kind person complimented me when I was working on my commission project in flight. And it gave me some courage to gift her a small doodle of hers. I tried, and she loved it."