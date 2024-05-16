 Indonesia’s extremely rare conjoined twins with 4 arms and 3 legs undergo corrective surgery | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indonesia’s extremely rare conjoined twins with 4 arms and 3 legs undergo corrective surgery

ByArfa Javaid
May 16, 2024 05:19 PM IST

The doctors at a hospital in Indonesia disarticulated the third leg and stabilised their hip and pelvic bones so they could sit upright.

A pair of conjoined one in two million twin boys, with four arms and three legs, were born in 2018 in Indonesia. They share one penis and anus. While the two boys have normal-looking and functioning upper limbs, they were not able to sit or stand.

Indonesia: Three-year-old conjoined twins who underwent a corrective surgery. (American Journal of Case Reports)
Indonesia: Three-year-old conjoined twins who underwent a corrective surgery. (American Journal of Case Reports)

Read| Conjoined twin Abby Hensel revealed to have married army veteran 3 years ago. Watch their wedding dance

They were then taken to a hospital in Indonesia due to extremely restricted mobility, and a team of doctors decided to improve it by disarticulating the third limb. Three orthopaedic surgeons also stabilised their hip and pelvic bones so they could sit upright, according to the American Journal of Case Reports.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

These twins, which are scientifically known as ischiopagus tripus and are one in two million, have two more siblings. There is no family history of congenital anomalies from previous children and other family members. The journal also reported that the mother consumed no supplements or medicines, and no illness occurred during the perinatal period.

One of the twins had an underdeveloped kidney, known as left kidney hypoplasia, while the other only had one kidney.

The picture shows the conjoined twins after successful limb-removal surgery. (American Journal of Case Reports)
The picture shows the conjoined twins after successful limb-removal surgery. (American Journal of Case Reports)

Ischiopagus conjoined twins are joined at the pelvis and can be further categorised based on the number of legs they share. Approximately half of the ischiopagus-conjoined twins are tetrapods types, while the tripus type accounts for around 30% of cases, according to the journal.

Conjoined twins develop when an early embryo only partially separates to form two individuals or if there is a secondary fusion of monozygotic twins.

Also Read| Woman gives birth to rare 'MoMo' twins in US

The journal also noted that the twins may develop their own unique way of walking, which could take longer than usual. Despite being inseparable, they are distinct individuals with their own minds and personalities. One twin might become dominant, influencing the other to follow and submit, which could impact the submissive twin’s personality.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Indonesia’s extremely rare conjoined twins with 4 arms and 3 legs undergo corrective surgery

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On