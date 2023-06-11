Indore street vendor’s hari mirch ice cream puzzles foodies, leave them with questions

The Internet is brimming with countless videos showcasing people experimenting with different food items. Turns out that even ice cream is not spared from culinary experimentation. And videos showcasing the creation of unusual ice cream flavours like tandoori chicken and chole bhature have sparked curiosity among netizens, leaving them questioning the reasoning behind such creations. Now, one such video that is giving foodies a hard time to digest shows a street food vendor in Indore making hari mirch (green chilli) ice cream. Yes, you read that right!

The image shows a street food vendor making hari mirch ice cream. (Instagram/@oyehoyeindia)

A food vlogger named Kushal shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Sarafa Bazaar , Indore. ₹100. This is in their menu card.” The video shows a street food vendor making ice cream using green chillies. He first places a few green chillies on the ice cream counter. Next, he adds caramel, melted chocolate and a dash of caramel. He then gives the ingredients a good mix to make ‘Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream’. Towards the end, he garnishes it with gems, coconut shavings, a piece of capsicum and chocolate sauce.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on May 22 on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes and comments from netizens.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“To be honest I love spicy food, but I will never dare to try this stupid thing in my entire life,” commented an individual. Another wrote, “Won’t even feed this to my enemies dude.” “Friends, there is no turmeric, lemon, garam masala and tadka in it. It will not be fun,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Yuck.” “Just one question, why?” posted a fifth.

