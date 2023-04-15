Home / Trending / Tandoori chicken meets ice cream: A combo no one wants

Tandoori chicken meets ice cream: A combo no one wants

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 15, 2023 05:02 PM IST

The video showing a person making tandoori chicken ice cream was posted on Twitter.

The Internet is filled with videos that show people experimenting with different kinds of food items. While some of those fusion dishes leave people impressed, others leave them unhappy. One such dish that perfectly fits the latter category is tandoori chicken ice cream. A video of the dish has left people asking ‘But, why?’

The image shows tandoori chicken ice cream.(Twitter/@MFuturewala)
Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala posted the video. “Found a perfect hack to beat the summer heat. Presenting protein rich tandoori chicken ice cream for one and all,” they wrote as they shared the video. The clip shows a person making ice cream rolls using chicken.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 12. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,500 views. It has also gathered several comments. People couldn’t stop expressing their disgust at the dish.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Oh nahi yaaaaaar,” posted a Twitter user. “Cheese nahi daala?” joked another. “How do you combine these two? Strange indeed!!!” shared a third. “Whyyyy,” asked a fourth. “Gross,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try this combination?

twitter viral video
