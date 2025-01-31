Influencer claims she was trapped in second stampede at Mahakumbh: 'I couldn't breathe'

Influencer Tanya Mittal has claimed that hours after a stampede killed an estimated 30 people at the Maha Kumbh, there was another crush that led to more deaths. In videos shared on her Instagram and interviews with news channels, Tanya Mittal, a UP Tourism promoter, spoke about watching people die in front of her eyes at the second stampede. Tanya Mittal claims she got caught in a second stampede at Mahakumbh(Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial)

Tanya Mittal’s account

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Mittal said that she got caught in the second stampede when she went to rescue children.

“We were at a high point when we heard a lot of screams. I had my team with me, we decided we would try and rescue at least the children and bring them to our rooms,” she said.

“We went down and I got caught in the stampede. At one point, my breath choked. I couldn’t breathe. It couldn’t see or understand anything. It was impossible to get out of there,” she recalled tearfully.

Tanya Mittal said she managed to drag some people to the safety of a nearby Haldiram’s store. “What I saw, I am still in shock,” she revealed, wiping her eyes.

Second stampede at Mahakumbh

Her account of the second stampede comes hours after she shared an Instagram video praising the arrangements at Mahakumbh.

In her video on the stampede, Mittal asked for better security measures. She said that the stampede she experienced occurred shortly after the more widely-covered incident near Sangam Nose, which claimed an estimated 30 lives.

“I am deeply saddened to share that, in addition to the widely reported stampede near Sangam Nose during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a second tragic incident occurred at Jhusi, approximately 2 kilometers away, just hours later.

“This second stampede resulted in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries. Many of the victims were left unattended for hours before assistance arrived. This tragedy has not received the attention it deserves. It’s crucial to acknowledge and address this incident to ensure better safety measures in the future,” she wrote.

In an interview with News Nine, she also expressed her dismay at people denying that a second stampede occurred at all.