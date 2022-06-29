Influencer couple takes honeymoon pics on top of a dangerous iron freight train

Couples often look for unusual places or unconventional themes while planning their wedding-related photoshoots. This influencer couple did the same while taking their honeymoon pictures. However, the place they selected has now created a buzz online. They decided to get clicked on top of a moving freight train. Known as Train du Desert, it carries iron ore across the Sahara Desert.

Travel influencers Kristijan Ilicic and Andrea Trgovcevic, from Croatia, are the ones who got their pictures clicked. Ilicic also shared a detailed post along with the amazing pictures.

In the post, translated from Croatian, he shared how they wanted to do something different for their honeymoon pictures, besides using the common flowers or sunsets. That is why they thought of taking pictures atop the train. The pictures show the couple in their wedding attire posing in different ways while standing on a heap of iron ore. They are also seen wearing googles to protect their eyes from the harsh conditions of the desert. Their friend, who goes by @lucky_m_e on Instagram, captured the pictures.

Take a look at the incredible pictures that may leave you stunned:

Since being posted, the share has accumulated several likes. Till now, it has gathered nearly 41,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. A few wrote how the pictures left them surprised.

“What a vibe,” wrote an Instagram user along with a few fire emoticons. “No words,” posted another. “Top, top, top!!” expressed a third along with a few heart emoticons. “Amazing,” commented a fourth. The same word was used by a few others too.

The train service started in 1963, reports the BBC. The train doesn’t just carry iron ore but also a few passengers. It is a rough 704-km-long journey that takes people across the Sahara Desert.

