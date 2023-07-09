Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro

Time and again, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued warnings against filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers. However, people continue to defy these regulations and even share such videos on social media platforms. Now, two videos of an influencer dancing on both the metro platform and inside a metro coach have surfaced online and irked viewers. Many even expressed their frustration in the comments section.

The image shows a woman dancing inside Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@seemakanojiya87)

The video was shared on Instagram by vlogger Seema Kanojiya. In the video, Kanojiya can be seen dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt dancing inside a metro coach to Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s Andekhi. As the video progresses, she comes out of the coach and starts dancing on the platform of a Delhi metro station.

Watch Seema Kanojiya dancing on the Delhi Metro platform here:

Not just this, she posted yet another video of herself dancing inside the Delhi Metro coach in the same outfit. In this video, she is grooving to Himesh Reshammiya’s Tu Yaad Na Aaye Aisa Koi Din Nahi.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared, both videos have raked lakhs of views, and the numbers are still increasing. The videos have also garnered a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance videos:

An Instagram user posted, “You should have the courage to dance like this in public.” “Just this much confidence is needed in life,” added another. A third shared, “Reels in Delhi Metro is strictly prohibited and punishable. You will get the summon letter soon. Be prepared.” “What was this?” wrote a fourth. A fifth commented, “Sister, why are you scaring people?” “DMRC When are you going to take action against such people? They aren’t only disturbing other passengers but demeaning metro service,” remarked a sixth. What are your thoughts on the video?

