Influencer flies to New York, takes 1,600-mile round trip, just to eat a sandwich

A Texas influencer has raised eyebrows after flying all the way to New York City—just to try a sandwich. The viral stunt by Leo Skepi, who has over a million followers, involved a whirlwind round trip to sample Lenwich’s much-talked-about Caesar Wrap. The idea for the trip came from his sister, who had raved about the deli’s Caesar.(Instagram/@leoskepi)

“If I flew to New York tomorrow for a sandwich, how f–king stupid is that?” Skepi asked his followers in a video that quickly gained traction on Instagram.

The idea for the trip came from his sister, who had raved about the deli’s Caesar Wrap, a simple yet popular combination of grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, croutons, and Caesar dressing, priced at $13.99. Despite warnings from TikTok users calling the sandwich "overrated" and the trip "a bad financial decision," Skepi decided to go ahead with his plan.

He booked flights for himself, his sister, and his cousin, ensuring they would have just enough time to land, grab the sandwiches, and catch their return flight the same day. “That’s an adult field trip,” Skepi joked, adding, “I’m going to do it for her.”

Dressed in an all-black outfit to "look cute for my sandwich," the content creator documented his adventure from Dallas to the Flatiron District branch of Lenwich. Once there, he sampled multiple menu items, including the classic and picante versions of the Caesar Wrap, a chimichurri sandwich, a box of fries, and two Lenwich heroes packed with pastrami, corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing.

After trying the much-hyped wrap, Skepi admitted it was “good” but found little difference between the regular and spicy versions. “If you come, get the classic one,” he advised. Not content with just a taste, he packed four extra sandwiches in his duffel bag for the return journey and even ate one as soon as he landed back in Texas.

Take a look at the video:

The adventure, estimated to have cost over a thousand dollars, including airfare, ride shares, and food, drew mixed reactions online. While some called it "the best adult field trip," others criticized the choice of deli, arguing that better and cheaper sandwiches were available elsewhere in New York City.

A user wrote, “As an adult, you can do whatever you want. That’s the best thing GO GET THAT SANDWHICH WRAP”

Another shared, “I have taken flight just to eat dinner in Dallas Texas”