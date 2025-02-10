Influencer lands in hospital after trying to run through 1,000 strips of tape for bizarre stunt video

In the race for likes, followers, and fleeting internet fame, some influencers will go to absurd lengths even risking their life doing the most ridiculous stunts. One such internet personality from Australia recently filmed a stunt for YouTube that landed him in the hospital. Australian influencer Lil Golo attempted to run through 1000 strips of duct tape, resulting in hospitalisation.(Instagram/lilgolo)

Social media personality Lil Golo challenged himself to run through a wall of duct tape to see how many strips it will take to stop him. The video showed the Australian influencer run shirtless through strip of tape stick on playground equipment.

Covered in tattoos and with a spiky mohawk, he runs through the strips of tape with sunglasses on. His friends recording the video cheer him on as he runs through 100 strips of tape with little difficulty.

The video then cuts to him buying $400 worth of duct tape to continue his bizarre stunt. Instead of keeping the next hurdle at 200 strips or 500, he chooses to go straight to 1,000 strips. A crowd gathers to cheer him on as he runs at the wall of tape and get slammed on the ground.

Take a look at the video here:

The impact does not stop him as he re-attempts the run. This time he runs head first into the wall of duct tape and is knocked out on the ground. Panicked, his supporters run to his side as he struggles to breathe and soon an ambulance arrives at the scene.

A man holding his hand says they are relieved that he did not snap his neck. The video ends with Lil Golo at the hospital with a neck brace. The creator. who is known for his “unique” stunts, said he is now considering “retiring” after the duct tape stunt.

“I am about to drop the dumbest video I’ve ever done after they release me from here I think I am gonna retire lil golo stunt arc after this one. Sorry for scaring everyone who was there today I'm alive don't worry love you all, he said while sharing a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram.

It’s unclear exactly what injuries the influencer suffered but he appears to have full movement in his hands and legs now. The video was slammed by many users who labelled the stunt as “stupid” and called out Lil Golo for being an “idiot” for risking his life for fame.