Influencer turns house help's dream into reality by helping her buy first home without loans: ‘We did it’

In an era where inflated property prices make homeownership a distant dream for countless individuals, one influencer's generous act has captured the hearts of social media users. Anish Bhagat recently shared a touching video on Instagram that chronicles his support for his house help, Reshma, as she achieved her dream of purchasing her first home without taking out a loan. This emotional story, now going viral, has evoked a mixture of smiles and tears among viewers. An influencer helped his house help buy her first home, achieving her dream without loans. (Instagram/@anishbhagatt)

Documenting a journey

The video, featuring nostalgic moments between Anish and Reshma, showcases the transformation of her life as she steps into her new abode. From giving viewers a house tour to celebrating the Griha Pravesh ceremony, the clip is packed with genuine emotion. Anish expressed his pride in Reshma’s journey, noting that she achieved this milestone through the power of content creation.

In his heartfelt narration, Anish shared, "A year and a half ago, Reshma Di and I had a deep conversation about independence, and she expressed her desire to stand on her own feet. She told me, ‘Ek baar apne bacho ke liye ghar lena hai, abhi yeh aim hai.’ I wanted to help make that dream come true.” He revealed that he included her in various branded content projects, allowing a portion of the earnings to contribute to her dream home. Despite facing criticism for his approach, Anish remained resolute in his mission to empower Reshma financially.

Watch the entire clip here:

Heartwarming reactions

The video, posted just two days ago, has amassed over 5.4 million views and continues to gain traction, with numerous heartwarming comments flooding in. One user remarked, “This is the kind of content we need more of—pure kindness!” Another praised, “Anish, you’re truly inspiring! Reshma Di’s smile says it all!” A third user added, “Empowering women through financial independence is so important; thank you for highlighting this!”

Instagram users also expressed their admiration for Reshma’s determination, with one stating, “She worked hard for this—her dedication is admirable!” Another comment read, “A beautiful story of friendship and support. Congratulations, Reshma Di!”