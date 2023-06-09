‘Instagram down hai kya’: People ask on Twitter, share memes

Instagram is currently down for some users throughout the world. The technical issue impacted the services for many users of the meta-owned platform as they kept on getting 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong' while accessing some accounts. Expectedly, it didn’t take long for netizens to flock to Twitter to share about the outage - and many did so with the hashtag #Instagramdown. A meme shared by a Twitter user on Instagram outage. (Twitter/@Raunaqbhargava1)

A few also asked others if Instagram is down. Just like this Twitter user who asked, “Instagram down hai kya? [Is Instagram down]”. Another added, “Is Instagram down or something.” Are you also facing the outage?