‘Instagram down hai kya’: People ask on Twitter, share memes

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 09, 2023 04:02 PM IST

People flooded Twitter with numerous posts after Instagram faced outage. Did you face it too?

Instagram is currently down for some users throughout the world. The technical issue impacted the services for many users of the meta-owned platform as they kept on getting 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong' while accessing some accounts. Expectedly, it didn’t take long for netizens to flock to Twitter to share about the outage - and many did so with the hashtag #Instagramdown.

A meme shared by a Twitter user on Instagram outage. (Twitter/@Raunaqbhargava1)
Here are some of the memes that will leave you chuckling:

An individual shared how they thought their account was hacked when they were unable to access it:

Did the above tweet leave you laughing out loud? Then here is another post that will make you chuckle too:

Here is a Twitter user who shared how they are a loyal user of the micro-blogging platform:

Then there is this apt tweet:

Take a look at some of the other posts:

A few also asked others if Instagram is down. Just like this Twitter user who asked, “Instagram down hai kya? [Is Instagram down]”. Another added, “Is Instagram down or something.” Are you also facing the outage?

