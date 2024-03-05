Elon Musk takes a dig at Meta with meme after Facebook, Instagram face global outage

Facebook Instagram Down Memes: Instagram and Facebook are facing outage globally. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone took X and wrote “We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now”. The global outage prompted people to flock to X to share their reactions. Elon Musk joined in too with a funny meme. However, he is not the only one. Many also followed the same path as Musk and shared hilarious posts. Instagram Facebook Down Memes: Elon Musk's meme has gone viral with millions of views. (REUTERS)

The Tesla CEO posted a meme using a scene from the animated film Penguins of Madagascar. In the movie, three penguins are seen saluting another one wearing a hat. In his post, Musk used logos of Instagram, Facebook, and Threads to denote the three saluting penguins and used the logo of X for the other one. That’s not all, the visual also shows a screenshot of Andy Stone’s tweet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In yet another post, Elon Musk took a dig at the platforms facing outage and posted, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working”.

Take a look at the posts shared by Elon Musk:

Instagram Facebook Down Memes: Elon Musk shared this meme on X. (X/@elonmusk)

Here are some other memes that X users shared about the outage:

An Instagram and Facebook outage meme by an X user. (X/@printf_meme)

An X user shared this meme after Instagram and Facebook faced a global outage. (X/@areeba_ki_memes)

Elon Musk is not the only one who reacted to the situation using memes. Several netizens took to X to share hilarious posts to show their reactions to the global outage.

Not just Facebook and Instagram, Threads, and Messenger are also experiencing global outages. Users of the platforms faced difficulties in loading the content. Some shared that they were unable to log in to their account or upload any new content.

Following the disruption in Meta services, YouTube users also faced issues regarding accessing Google's video streaming platform.