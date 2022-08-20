Interesting car-shaped gate intrigues Anand Mahindra, leaves him with questions

Anand Mahindra often shares innovative and interesting videos that create a buzz on Twitter. Case in point, a video that shows a person using a car-shaped gate. The share has prompted the business tycoon to ask some curious questions and it may have the same effect on you too.

“This person is:1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?” he wrote while posting the video.

As the video starts, a car is seen standing in front of a house. However, within moments, it gets clear that it is not a car but is a part of a gate that is designed to look like a vehicle. The video then shows the gate completely closing and a person opening a part of the gate, shaped as the car’s door, to come out from the house.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with questions too:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also gathered nearly 19,000 likes and has been re-tweeted close to 1,700 times. The tweet’s comments section also received several reactions.

“It is an auto-matic gate,” posted a Twitter user. “I guess option 3 is just over & above anyone's imagination. Awesome innovation. Hats off to the innovator. India has a huge talent of innovation, it's proven once again,” shared another. “What is the source of your information. .. you always come with something unique that is mind-bending and inspirational at the same time ...... a big thanks to your content management team,” commented a third. “5) May be he doesn’t want to scrape his old favourite car, instead see it moving back and front every time?” wrote a fourth.