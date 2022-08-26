Home / Trending / Delhi Police shares heartwarming post for K9 squad to celebrate International Dog Day. Watch

Delhi Police shares heartwarming post for K9 squad to celebrate International Dog Day. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 26, 2022 07:28 PM IST

International Dog Day 2022: Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a video showing their K9 squad.

International Dog Day 2022:&nbsp;The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows a few dogs and their handlers from Delhi Police's K9 squad.(Twitter/@DelhiPolice)
International Dog Day 2022: The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows a few dogs and their handlers from Delhi Police's K9 squad.(Twitter/@DelhiPolice)
ByTrisha Sengupta

International Dog Day 2022: Most of the dog videos that dominate the Internet capture their cute antics and adorable activities. Once in a while, however, people also get to see those clips that show dogs working with police departments. Yes, the K9 squads that are specially trained to help the law enforcement. One such video was recently posted on Twitter by Delhi Police along with a sweet caption.

“Hand in Hand with us, Man's Best Friend is always at work to keep the National Capital safe and secured,” they wrote and shared a video. The wonderful clip shows glimpses of the department’s K9 squad. From walking with their handlers to training, the video shows them engaged in various activities. The department also added the hashtag #InternationalDogDay signifying they shared the video to celebrate this special day.

Take a look at the tweet:

The video was posted earlier today. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 2,500 views. Furthermore, the post has also accumulated nearly 130 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments to react to the video. “German shepherd is the best ever breed in the world. From smelling to attacking, no replacement of this breed,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great,” shared another along with a thumbs up emoticon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international dog day video twitter dog. + 2 more
international dog day video twitter dog. + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out