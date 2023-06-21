Raghav Chadha to Temjen Imna Along: How politicians are celebrating International Yoga Day 2023

International Yoga Day 2023, the 9th chapter of the event, is being celebrated all across the world. Expectedly, many are celebrating this day with gusto and also sharing posts about the same on social media - this includes several Indian politicians too. From Raghav Chadha to Temjen Imna Along, many have shared their pics along with interesting captions to show how they are celebrating International Yoga Day.

How politicians are celebrating International Yoga Day.

Temjen Imna Along shared an image of himself doing yoga and shared a caption. “If you’re up, do yoga,” reads his caption when translated from Hindi.

Take a look at the post:

Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to share a series of images showing people doing yoga. “Stretching for a healthier Punjab! Started the day off with Yoga Day celebrations in Jalandhar with @BhagwantMann Saab. Through its CM Di Yogshala initiative, the AAP government in Punjab is taking Yoga to every household,” he posted.

Kiren Rijiju is one such politician who regularly shares videos showing his fitness journey. On the day of International Yoga Day he posted images to show how he performed yoga along with others. “Observed 9th #InternationalDayOfYoga at pristine Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh,” he wrote along with the images.

Yogi Adityanath shared a few images on this day along with a caption in Hindi. When translated, his caption reads, “Heartiest congratulations and infinite wishes of 'International Yoga Day' to all the people of the state and yoga seekers! Let's adopt yoga in your life for spiritual upliftment, physical and mental empowerment and building an 'energy and healthy India', and resolve to make others aware about it.”

Rajnath Singh took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video that shows him celebrating the day onboard INS Vikrant. “Celebrated #InternationalDayofYoga2023 onboard #INSVikrant at Kochi, Kerala. A Glimpse of the Day,” he posted.

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21 every year, aims to raise awareness about the importance of and benefits of practising yoga.