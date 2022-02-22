Internet sensation Kili Paul honoured by Indian High Commission in Tanzania

Internet sensation Kili Paul, who has become a popular name in India for making Instagram Reels where he is seen lip-syncing to songs or showcasing his dancing skills, has been honoured by the Indian Commission in Tanzania. India’s High Commissioner in Tanzania shared photos with Kili Paul, who is seen dressed in his trademark traditional attire, on Twitter.

“Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania,” Binaya Pradhan, High Commissioner of India in Tanzania, tweeted on February 21.

The tweet has received more than 13,000 likes so far. Kili Paul also shared photos of his meeting with the Indian High Commissioner on his Instagram story.

See the tweet below:

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Kili Paul has won over Indian hearts with his acting and dancing skills on Instagram where he has 2.2 million followers. He is known to dance to latest Bollywood songs or lip-sync famous dialogues along with his sister Neema Paul. Kili Paul is also followed on Instagram by actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.

Two days ago, he uploaded a video with his sister Neema Paul lip-syncing to the song Pal from the movie Jalebi.

Watch the Instagram Reel below:

On January 26, he had also uploaded a video on the Republic Day with his sister Neema Paul.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about Kili Paul’s dance and his love for India?