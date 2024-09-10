New iPhone, old jokes: People welcome iPhone 16 with ‘traditional’ Apple memes

It's almost a tradition that every time Apple launches a new iPhone, social media gets flooded with funny posts and memes. The iPhone 16 was no exception, and from the moment the event began, the jokes and humorous posts started to pour in. Yes, there are “kidney” memes where people jokingly shared how they have to sell a body part to afford the new device, and there are also posts about this new model being “hardly any different” from its predecessor, the iPhone 15. iPhone 16: People reacted to the launch with "upgraded" memes. (Bloomberg, X)

Here is a quick look at some of the memes that cracked people up:

iPhone16 meme. (X)

An X user shared this iPhone 16 meme. (X)

A viral iPhone 16 meme. (X)

iPhone 16 meme that went viral. (X)

Tim Cook’s X post:

Announcing the launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a video on X. “Welcome to the new era of iPhone! Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 lineup delivers a powerful, personal, and private experience right at your fingertips. And with the new Camera Control, you’ll never miss a moment,” he wrote.

A few also questioned if it is really any different from the version of the iPhone they already have.

This new version of the iPhone was launched at the Apple Glowtime Event 2024, which took place at the company’s Cupertino Park, California headquarters on September 9.

What does the Apple iPhone 16 series feature?

Apple says the new version has the new A18 Bionic chip, which helps run a series of new AI features. It also comes with a 6.1-inch display and a variant of a 6.7-inch one. It has a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

With a 48 MP ‘Fusion’ camera, the iPhone 16 has a new feature surrounding the camera button called “Camera Control.” This model is available in black, ultramarine, blue, pink, and teal.