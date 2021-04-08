Home / Trending / IPL 2021: Enjoy hilarious memes while you wait for the tournament to start
IPL 2021: Enjoy hilarious memes while you wait for the tournament to start

IPL 2021: With just a few hours to go, people are eagerly waiting for the season to kick off.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST
IPL 2021: People are sharing all sorts of memes ahead of the tournament.(Twitter/@urmilpatel30)

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is set to start on April 9. The first match of the season will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With just a few hours to go, people are eagerly waiting for the season to kick off. Many have also taken to social media platforms to express their excitement ahead of the tournament. While some are sharing funny posts, a few have taken it up a notch to come up with hilarious IPL memes.

So while you wait for the season to start, relax and enjoy some of the rib-tickling memes shared online.

Earlier today Virendra Sehwag also took to Instagram to share a hilarious post showcasing how he is feeling now that IPL 2021 is about to start.

Last year Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 took place in UAE owing to the ongoing pandemic where Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals to lift the cup.

