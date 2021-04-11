IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya teams up with nephew Agastya against Hardik Pandya
IPL 2021: The image shows Krunal Pandya with nephew Agastya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic.(Twitter/@krunalpandya24)
IPL 2021: The image shows Krunal Pandya with nephew Agastya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic.(Twitter/@krunalpandya24)
trending

IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya teams up with nephew Agastya against Hardik Pandya

IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya shared a few adorable pictures with his nephew Agastya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic, along with a hilarious caption.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:49 PM IST

A tweet shared by cricketer Krunal Pandya about his nephew is now winning people over and making them chuckle too. Pandya shared a few adorable pictures with his nephew Agastya, son of cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic, along with a hilarious caption.

“Guess whose team he’s in when we have to laugh at Daddy Pandya,” he wrote and tagged Hardik Pandya too.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 12,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

The Pandya brothers are currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both of them are playing for Mumbai Indians.

What do you think of the sweet pictures of Krunal Pandya and his nephew Agastya?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 hardik pandya krunal pandya natasa stankovic instagram + 3 more

Related Stories

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the video.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the video.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
trending

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s ‘pawri’ video features unlikely guests

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's video featuring Nataša Stanković has left people giggling hard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP