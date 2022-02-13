Preity Zinta compliments Nita Ambani’s eyes, posts pic from IPL auction 2022

IPL auction 2022: Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta praised Mumbai Indians contingent for following Covid-19 protocols during the IPL auction and also complimented owner Nita Ambani.

Bollywood star and IPL team Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta on Saturday took to Twitter to praise the contingent of Mumbai Indians on the first day of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru. Taking to social media, the actress praised the Mumbai Indians’ IPL contingent for following Covid-19 protocols and also expressed admiration for MI owner Nita Ambani.

“Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table. Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes,” she tweeted.

The tweet has received more than 9,000 likes since being posted and many users reacted to it.

See the tweet below:

Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table👍 Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes 🤩 #tataipl #iplauction ⁦@IPL⁩ #ting pic.twitter.com/Y1MLbCkSeg — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 12, 2022

The tweet has collected a ton of reactions from many on Twitter.

“She has beautiful eyes but you have beautiful dimples,” posted a Twitter user.

Punjab Kings picked up some big names on the first day of the IPL auction.

The Preity Zinta co-owned franchise bought India opener Shikhar Dhawan for ₹8.25 crore, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for ₹9.25 crore, Englishman Jonny Bairstow for ₹6.75 crore, Rahul Chahar for ₹5.25 crore, Shahrukh Khan for ₹9 crore among others.

Cricketer Shahrukh Khan is an uncapped player from Tamil Nadu who represented Punjab Kings last year as well.

So, what do you think about the IPL auction so far?