Iranian sisters' soulful rendition of Bella Ciao in Persian goes viral. Watch

A Persian version of Bella Ciao by two Iranian sisters has gone viral on social media, and it has struck a chord with people. The soulful rendition of the song came out on September 16, the day 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died, following her arrest by Iran's morality police. Bella Ciao is an Italian protest folk song from the 19th century.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by Behin Bolouri, an Italian artist. "We are not awake until tomorrow...," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram with the hashtag #bellaciao. In the video, Behin Bolouri can be seen singing the Persian version of Bella Ciao with her sister Samin Bolouri.

Listen to the Persian version of Bella Ciao that went viral below:

The video was shared on September 16 and has since received more than 4.2 million views and thousands of comments. "I don't know Persian. But the harmony and passion got me goosebumps," read the caption of the post shared on Instagram. "How good was that," posted another. "I love your voices," commented a third.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, hundreds of demonstrators, activists and journalists have taken part in anti-hijab protests. The protests have attracted the world's attention, and several videos of people burning their hijabs and chopping off their hair have surfaced online.