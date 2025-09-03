Is that Nikhil Kamath, Rhea Chakraborty? Tiramisu shot with ‘podcast guy’ goes viral

Eagle-eyed internet users are convinced they have spotted Nikhil Kamath and Rhea Chakraborty together in an innocuous picture shared by an X user. Tanisha Sheth was photographing her meal at Subko when she inadvertently (or perhaps advertently) captured the Zerodha billionaire sitting with a group of friends in the background of her photograph. Is that Nikhil Kamath with Rhea Chakraborty? Internet thinks so(X/@tssheth)

Some social media users identified one member of the group as Rhea Chakraborty, the Bollywood actress that Kamath is rumoured to be dating.

“pizza by subko (annoying that that podcast guy came into my tiramisu shot),” Tanisha wrote while sharing her pics on X. The last picture shows Nikhil Kamath sitting with the group.

Is that Nikhil Kamath with Rhea Chakraborty?

Internet users were left in no doubt about Kamath’s identity. There were, however, some doubts about the identity of the woman sitting next to him, as her face is partially obscured by a phone in the photograph.

Some people, however, identified her as Rhea Chakraborty, who has been spotted with Nikhil Kamath in the past as well.

“I see this woman Rhea as well. Plus the Zepto Guy too. What’s cooking?” asked one X user. “Is that his celebrity girlfriend?” another questioned.

Nithin Kamath in the shot too?

Viewers also speculated about who else was spotted with Nikhil Kamath as the Zerodha billionaire was seen sitting with one woman and three men. Some felt that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was part of the group, but Tanisha – the woman who took the pictures – dismissed this theory.

“No that’s his brother,” she said, indicating that the man was Nikhil Kamath’s elder brother, Nithin Kamath.

Both Nikhil and Nithin Kamath are based in Bengaluru. However, it is not clear where these pictures were taken.

One X user, who identified Rhea Chakraborty in the shot, also guessed that the fourth person was Zepto's Aadit Palicha. The person's face is not visible in the picture as his back is towards the camera.

Past sightings of Nikhil and Rhea

Last year, Nikhil Kamath and Rhea Chakraborty was spotted together in Mumbai. The actress was seen riding pillion on Nikhil Kamath's bike in Mumbai.

A few months later, fans deduced that the two celebrated Christmas together in Goa after Rhea Chakraborty shared a series of pictures taken at a beach. The pictures appeared on Instagram days after a Bengaluru techie ran into Nikhil Kamath at a cafe in Goa's Assagao.

