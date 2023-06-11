Is there a hidden optical illusion in new Macbook Air wallpaper? People think so

Apple recently unveiled its 15 inch Macbook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Since its launch, many have taken to social media to share their opinions about the gadget. Amid those, some people posted how they discovered a hidden optical illusion in the wallpaper of the new device. Turns out, one can see the word “AIR” in the wallpaper on careful observation.

Netizens say there is an optical illusion hidden in this wallpaper of new Macbook Air. (Screengrab)

“Maybe I'm slow but the new wallpaper for the 15" Macbook Air say "AIR". Nice touch,” a Reddit user wrote and shared the image. There were many on Twitter too who posted the same thing.

Take a look at the post to see if you can see the word “AIR”:

What is social media saying?

Did you see it? If you’re still wondering where the word is, then these replies by some Reddit users on the post’s comments section may help. “OH GOD!! For those who can’t see it, look at the blue wallpaper from a distance,” suggested an individual. “Try squinting your eyes,” added another. “I didn’t see it until reading this comment, now I can’t unsee it,” joined a third. “Lol finally saw it when I zoomed out. Nice touch,” wrote a fourth.

The post, till now, has accumulated close to 1,00 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. How long did it take you to spot the word? Were you able to see it at first glance?

