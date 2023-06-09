Viral optical illusion: Can you stop this image from moving?

Are you someone who enjoys working your mind and solving puzzles? The internet is full of optical illusions and puzzles that will leave you scratching your head. And if you are also interested in solving things and unlocking your inner sherlock, we have a mind-boggling puzzle for you.

Optical illusion.(Reddit)

In an optical illusion that is going viral on social media, you can see an image that seems to be in motion. However, there is a trick to stop the motion in the image. Will you be able to do it?

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

This post was just a day ago on Reddit by user u/EndersGame_Reviewer. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. Many have also shared comments on the post. If you aren’t able to tell how to stop the motion in this image, allow us to help you. All you have to do is look at the center of the optical illusion and you’ll sense that the image has stopped. Easy isn’t it?