Optical illusion challenge: Can you find the black dot in this viral picture?

Optical illusion has the ability to make us question reality. There are several optical illusion-based arts, pictures, and videos that might leave your mind boggled. Now, another such image is going viral on social media. In an optical illusion shared by Twitter user Vega Star, you have to find a black dot in the picture. The task may sound easy, but this optical illusion challenge will constantly make you look at the picture. Find the black dot.(Twitter)

"In our world nothing is as it seems... the ultimate eye illusion," wrote Twitter page Vega Star. The picture shows a black colored background with stripes on it. The task is to find the dot. However, as you continuously see the picture, it may look like the dots are appearing everywhere.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 28,000 times. The share has also received over 200 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Is it strange that I can make all of them black at the same time?" A second shared, "It keeps moving around!!" "Very interesting," posted a third. What do you think about this?