‘It came full circle’: Recruiter hires woman who referred her for a job 4 years ago

A simple act of kindness at a difficult time can sometimes return years later in unexpected ways. A recruiter recently shared a heartwarming experience on LinkedIn about how a job referral she received in 2021 came full circle.

A job referral from years ago leads to a new career opportunity. (Representative Image)

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Four years after someone helped her find an opportunity, she got the chance to help the same person secure a role in Dubai.

LinkedIn user Juhi Bhatia shared the experience, writing, "The same person who referred me to a role back in India in 2021 is the same person I hired this week for a role in Dubai."

Sharing how their connection began, Juhi explained, "I didn’t know her personally, and I just randomly reached out to her to ask if she could help me, as I was desperate."

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{{^usCountry}} She added that when she received a new role to fill two weeks ago, she immediately thought of the person who had helped her years earlier. "She mentioned in 2021 that she wanted to move to Dubai in the future. So I reached out to her and asked if she was interested. She said yes, and I immediately scheduled her interview." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that when she received a new role to fill two weeks ago, she immediately thought of the person who had helped her years earlier. "She mentioned in 2021 that she wanted to move to Dubai in the future. So I reached out to her and asked if she was interested. She said yes, and I immediately scheduled her interview." {{/usCountry}}

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Juhi said the experience reminded her of the importance of helping others. "People never forget if you try to help them in their time of need. I know that because I never forgot her and her words."

She also shared that the two will meet in person for the first time soon. "On the 10th of next month, we'll be meeting in person for the very first time," she wrote.

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Take a look:

LinkedIn users share why genuine connections matter

One user wrote, "This is a great reminder that recruitment is built on relationships, not just transactions. The way we treat people today often shapes opportunities years later. You never know when a conversation, referral or act of support will come full circle."

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Another person commented, "I think the biggest takeaway here is that people don't always remember what you asked for. They remember how genuine you were when you asked. Four years later, that conversation still mattered. That's a lovely reminder of what networking is actually supposed to be."

A user praised Juhi’s gesture, writing, "Kudos to you. Stories like this are rare and inspiring. These days, many people say, ‘Sure, I’ll help’ or ‘I’ll refer you,’ but nothing actually happens afterwards. Thank you for reminding us that genuine support and paying it forward still exist."

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Another LinkedIn user shared, "As someone who’s just starting out on LinkedIn, seeing meaningful and authentic stories like this makes me less hesitant to grow my network and reach out for referrals or guidance."

One comment summed up the sentiment behind the story: “One genuine interaction can outlast hundreds of cold connection requests. Relationships are built through meaningful moments, not just LinkedIn connections.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)