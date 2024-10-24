Why building your professional network has become essential in 2024 & how to make your profile stand out, experts speak

There is no gainsaying the fact that the role of social media in today’s digital world is of paramount significance. In fact, the influence of social media in our lives has grown substantially during the last decade and is not just limited to connecting with friends and acquaintances. Consequently, while some find it convenient to leverage the benefits of social media to promote their business interests and ventures, there are others, who prefer to reap its advantages to build their professional networks for the furtherance of their career goals – something that experts feel has become extremely essential in the context of the increasingly competitive job scenario. Know the importance of professional networking and how to make your profile stand out, as recommended by experts. (Photo credit: Unsplash)

According to a report by novoresume.com, 77 per cent of recruiters today actively use LinkedIn to find potential candidates. Besides, 85 per cent of positions are filled with personal or professional connections, 35 per cent of people claim to have got their current jobs because of their professional connections, and 24 per cent of job seekers find out about job opportunities again through their professional connections only.

To understand the importance of professional networking in specific details, team Hindustan Times spoke to experts who have explained in detail the inescapable role of a strong professional network, and also shared tips on how to make a profile that stands out.

Gaurav Kumar Das, a data scientist engaged with Altisource Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., for instance, believes that recruiters or clients are more likely to trust and engage with professionals who are well-connected and endorsed by others in the industry.

He said, “The job market scenario has witnessed tremendous changes as more and more people are switching industries, taking on freelance/contractual roles, or engaging in gig work. All the same, companies are increasingly hiring through employee referrals and internal recommendations, which underscores the importance of having the right connections.”

“Networking helps in gaining insights into remote work trends, company cultures, and job openings worldwide. It connects us to industry experts and thought leaders, allowing us to stay updated on the latest trends, skills, and technologies that are in demand. A strong network can boost our credibility and create a personal brand by establishing us as an expert in our field,” Das pointed out.

Likewise, Partha Hazarika, manager of commercial and investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co., emphasised the access to opportunities and industry insights one can gain from professional networking. He said, “In an increasingly interconnected world, professional networking is crucial for career growth, providing access to opportunities, industry insights, and collaborations that can enhance your career trajectory.”

Mohit Sarma, senior project lead at Trianz, said, “Among the many advantages, connections made through professional networking can not only help individuals secure jobs of their choice but also help keep them updated with industry trends. As such, it is absolutely important to have a strong connection base.”

Quick and relevant tips to make your profile stand out

Building a strong professional network is not a herculean task, it only requires individuals to take some intelligent steps as recommended by experts. These are as follows:

Leveraging digital platforms

One of the primary steps for building a strong social media presence for professional goals is to utilise platforms like Linkedin, affirmed Partha Hazarkika. He said, “Platforms like LinkedIn should be utilised extensively to showcase your skills, achievements, and endorsements. Additionally, it is also important to engage with industry-specific groups and discussions to increase visibility and demonstrate expertise.”

An optimized profile

According to Gaurav Kumar Das, optimizing the profile on LinkedIn can help greatly in reaching out to more recruiters. He said, “For example, using a professional photo and a compelling headline including key skills can make our profile 14 times more likely to be viewed. At the same time, writing a summary that showcases our professional journey and key accomplishments can enhance our ‘digital personality’ and highlight our unique value proposition.”

Highlighting key skills attracts recruiters

Another way to build a strong professional networking profile is by listing out your key skills. As per experts, highlighting industry-specific skills is vital for a solid profile. Sharing his experience, Das said, “In my field of data science, I found GitHub to be extremely helpful in showcasing our skills and knowledge. I have listed all my projects (self-made) in Github which enables me to attract recruiters/clients and stand out as a potential candidate for their firms.

Regular engagement

Regular engagement like sharing industry insights, articles, or personal experiences can increase an individual’s visibility. Individuals who are active on their professional platforms, therefore, are more likely to widen their professional network and advance their career prospects in keeping with their cherished goals.